Kelman continues scoring run for QPR Under-23s

Charlie Kelman scored again for QPR’s Under-23 side on Tuesday afternoon.

Kelman got Rangers’ goal in a 3-1 defeat against Cardiff at their Harlington training ground.

It took the striker’s tally to five goals in three Under-23s matches since his season-long loan at Gillingham was recently scrapped.







He cannot play for QPR’s first team until January, when an option in his loan deal enabled the club to recall him.

But he is eligible to play for the club’s B and Under-23 teams.

Charlie Owens, who recently returned to action after a long-term knee injury, also featured in Tuesday’s game.







