QPR v Luton player ratings

QPR moved up to fifth in the Championship table with a 2-0 win at home to Luton. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Seny Dieng: 7

Although Luton’s wayward shooting meant Dieng had few saves to make, his early stops to deny Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick were crucial in setting the tone of the night.

Rob Dickie: 7

Enjoying a lively tussle with Adebayo, Dickie largely did enough to come out on top and also made a vital block to prevent Cornick from putting Luton ahead inside the first few minutes.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

The centre-back improved after a shaky start, when Adebayo left him floundering, and got up well to head Chris Willock’s cross back into the six-yard box for Charlie Austin to score Rangers’ second goal.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Tackling ferociously, the Frenchman set up a number of counter-attacks and his only real slip came when Kal Naismith outjumped him for a header that should have brought Luton level.

Albert Adomah: 6

Not a vintage night for the wing-back, whose crossing lacked accuracy. Made a goal-line clearance but also gave the ball away in dangerous positions as Rangers sought to close the door.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Tended to do the simple things well in the centre of the park and never shirked a tackle, although he was rightly booked for elbowing Allan Campbell in the second half.

Stefan Johansen: 6

At times, the Rangers skipper looked off the pace and over-hit some of his passes, although he delivered an eye-catching ball that Ilias Chair should have done more with in the later stages.

Lee Wallace: 7

Back in the side for the first time since August, Wallace chased everything with enthusiasm and bombed forward to good effect, as well as denying Adebayo a consolation goal in added time.

Ilias Chair: 7

Always a danger to Luton, Chair was quick out of the blocks as he fizzed an early shot just over the bar and then unleashing a quality ball to send Willock clear for the opening goal.

Chris Willock: 8

Confident and classy on the ball, Willock put Rangers in front with a composed finish to lob Simon Sluga and played a key role in most of their attacking moves, supplying the cross that enabled Austin to make it 2-0.



Charlie Austin: 7

Put in a solid shift and, as so often, he was in the right place at the right time to double Rangers’ advantage with a neatly-taken header 10 minutes into the second half.







