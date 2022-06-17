QPR to finalise signing of Clarke-Salter

QPR are set to formally complete the signing of Jake Clarke-Salter.

The centre-back, 24, recently agreed to sign on a free transfer after being released by Chelsea at the end of his contract.

He is set to sign a three-year deal at Loftus Road.







Clarke-Salter, a former England Under-21 international, spent last season on loan at Coventry, who were keen to sign him on a permanent basis.

He is well known to new QPR head coach Michael Beale, who previously coached in the academy at Chelsea.

Clarke-Salter made two first-team appearances for the Blues.

He has also had loan spells at Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Birmingham and Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem.

Meanwhile, Charlie Owens has signed for another year and Albert Adomah has also agreed a new contract with the R’s, who are once again trying to agree a deal with Dutch club Fortuna Sittard for left-back George Cox.







