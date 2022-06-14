QPR agree signing of Clarke-Salter

QPR have agreed the signing of Jake Clarke-Salter.

The centre-back, 24, is moving on a free transfer after being released by Chelsea at the end of his contract.

He is set to sign a three-year deal at Loftus Road.







Clarke-Salter, a former England Under-21 international, spent last season on loan at Coventry, who were keen to sign him on a permanent basis.

He is well known to new QPR head coach Michael Beale, who previously coached in the academy at Chelsea.

Clarke-Salter made two first-team appearances for the Blues.

He has also had loan spells at Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Birmingham and Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem.

Meanwhile, Albert Adomah has agreed a new contract with the R’s, who have reignited their interest in left-back George Cox.







