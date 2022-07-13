QPR easily win friendly in Germany

QPR kicked off their pre-season trip to Germany by beating FSV Zwickau 4-0 in a friendly.

Lyndon Dykes, Andre Dozzell, Stefan Johansen and Ilias Chair scored in a one-sided match.

Rangers were two up within 11 minutes courtesy of Dykes’ cool finish and Dozzell’s excellent strike.

Johansen fired home a free-kick nine minutes before the interval and another fine strike, this time by Chair early in the second half, completed the scoring.

Rangers will wrap up their time in Germany with a game against Hallescher on Saturday afternoon.

QPR: Walsh, Drewe (Dunne 45), Dickie (Masterson 60), Clarke-Salter (60), Paal (Hamalainen 60), Field (Thomas 60), Dozzell (Duke-McKenna 60), Johansen (Owens 60), Shodipo (Adomah 45), Chair (Kelman 60), Dykes (Bonne 45).







