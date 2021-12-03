QPR duo could be out until February

Jordy de Wijs and Sam McCallum could both be sidelined until February.

De Wijs, plagued by injuries since joining QPR from Hull earlier this year, is currently out with a calf problem.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton recently admitted that the Dutch centre-back looked unlikely to return to action this side of Christmas.







And at present it’s unclear whether he will return to action next month.

The same applies to on-loan youngster McCallum, who is recovering after hamstring surgery.

QPR injury worries

Rangers will once again be without Lyndon Dykes for Sunday’s game against Stoke and a number of other players will be assessed after picking up knocks during the win over Derby.

Dykes is still recovering from the ankle injury he first sustained against Nottingham Forest in October but re-aggravated during training for Scotland earlier this month. He has missed Rangers’ past three matches.

Lee Wallace is a doubt for the visit of the Potters after he felt tightness in his hamstring and was forced off early in the second half of the 2-1 win at Pride Park.

“We have a few walking wounded. We had players in yesterday and I will find out this morning (Friday) where we are,” Warburton said.

“Lyndon won’t make it for sure. I hope very much Lee will be fit as he is a vitally important player, we will just have to wait and see.”

Charlie Austin is among the players being worked on by the Rangers medical staff after injuring his knee during the first half on Monday.

The striker played on until the final 10 minutes, setting up the equaliser for Chris Willock in the process, but has not trained with the team all week.

Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell, Albert Adomah and Moses Odubajo also picked up knocks and were due to be assessed on Friday.

Warburton explained: “There will be a number of boys not training today and will be with the medical team.

“You would love to say ‘If you are not able to train two days before a game you are not able to play’. But right now we have to give them every opportunity to play.

“Charlie got a bang, Moses got a bang. Albert got a bang. Andre got a bang. Stef got a bang. I kid you not, they are all in getting looked at, and I’m on the phone to the doctor more than I speak to my wife.

“It’s just trying to find out where they are. But the game is two days away and we have to give them every opportunity to be fit.”







