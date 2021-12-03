QPR boss Warburton backs Gray

Mark Warburton believes Andre Gray can be an important player for QPR in the coming weeks.

Gray has had limited game time during the past couple of seasons and has started just four Championship matches since arriving on loan from Watford in August.

But the striker, 30, scored a superb winner against Derby this week, having earlier thumped into the net at Pride Park only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.







Rangers boss Warburton has no doubt that Gray, who played under him at Brentford, is capable of making a big impact if he can put together a run of games.

Warburton said: “You saw the finish he hit before the goal – the offside one – and that’s Andre clinically at his best.

“Then he followed that up with a stunning goal. The message was to go on and win the game – and the fact he won it with a goal of that quality was very pleasing.

“He’ll have a big impact to play going into the second half of the season and I’m looking forward to watching him perform.

“I obviously know Andre very well. He’s a boy that needs to play football. He needs to play games – he needs to feel that rhythm of the game.

“He’s been frustrated with some injuries and hasn’t played as much football over the last 15 months or so as he’d have liked to have done.

“But there’s no doubt about his ability and when his confidence is flowing he’s a very dangerous opponent.

“I know what he can do. He knows what he can do. He’s in a good place right now and let’s hope we can capitalise on that in the next few weeks.”

Gray seems likely to feature against Stoke this weekend.

Lyndon Dykes remains sidelined and Charlie Austin is among six Rangers players whose fitness is being assessed ahead of Sunday’s match.







