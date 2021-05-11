QPR complete signing of teenage forward Lloyd

QPR have completed the signing of teenage forward Alfie Lloyd from National League club Yeovil Town after a trial.

Lloyd, 18, has moved for an undisclosed fee and signed a three-year contract.









He impressed while training with the R’s and will initially play for the club’s development side.

“I am buzzing and can’t wait to get started – it’s a dream come true,” Lloyd told QPR’s website.

“After coming on trial here, I fell in love with the club. Everyone was so welcoming and I felt this was the best place for me to develop my skills further and push on to first-team football.”

Lloyd made one first-team appearance for Yeovil, where his performances at Under-18 level attracted interest from a number of clubs.







