QPR confirm permanent signing of De Wijs

“

QPR have confirmed the signing of Jordy de Wijs on a permanent deal.

The Dutch centre-back, 26, was brought in on loan from Hull City in January with a view to a permanent move.







He has now signed a three-year contract.

Injury problems meant he had to wait until March for his debut and he was restricted to just nine appearances during his loan spell.

But he was hugely impressive during those outings and Rangers opted to go ahead with the transfer.

“I’m really pleased that the club have the confidence in me to make the deal permanent,” he told the club website.

“I can’t wait to play many more games for QPR now.”







