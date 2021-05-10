QPR boss Warburton hails ever-present Barbet

Mark Warburton has praised the contribution of Yoann Barbet after the French centre-back became the only outfield player in the Championship to play every game this season.

Barbet’s form benefited hugely after the QPR boss switched to a 3-5-2 formation last December with the cultured former Brentford defender operating on the left side of a back three.







The 28-year-old, who has been struggling with a shoulder injury sustained against Swansea last month when landing awkwardly after winning a header, also chipped in with two goals this season and kick-started the move that led to Stefan Johnansen’s goal in the 3-1 win over Luton on Saturday.

Warburton said Barbet has became a key player in his team since arriving on a free transfer from Brentford in 2019 and deserves huge credit for turning around his form after some early-season struggles which included a chaotic own-goal in a 3-0 defeat at Barnsley in October.

“Yoann is a player who is technically outstanding,” Warburton said.

“He could be Premier League level in terms of his range of pass.

“But we knew we had to tighten up and be harder, more resilient, more solid at the back.

“He Rob (Dickie), Jordy (de Wijs) and Geoff (Cameron) have worked really hard to achieve that.

“I am delighted for Yoann, he took some criticism as we all did, quite rightly, but he responded so well.

“He’ll go back to Bordeaux, no doubt enjoy a couple of glasses of his father’s finest, and he’ll come back on June 25th to go again.”







