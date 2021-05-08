Warburton hoping to keep QPR loanees

Mark Warburton says he is hopeful QPR may be able to sign the four loanees that have helped transform his side’s season and secure a ninth-place finish.

Rangers beat Luton 3-1 on Saturday to finish their campaign with 68 points – the most they have accrued since winning promotion back to the Premier League in 2014.







Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen both scored in the win, with Sam Field and Jordy de Wijs also featuring to help secure a 19th victory of the campaign.

All four joined in January and have each played significant roles in moving Rangers from 20th spot to a top-10 finish and Warburton admits it was one of the best January transfer windows he has experienced as a manager.

“With Charlie, Stefan, Jordy and Sam we have been very lucky,” Warburton said.

“They have adapted to our style of play and it suits their games and they have suited us perfectly. That doesn’t often happen.

“You can get loans where it is difficult and you have young players who can’t adapt, but in this case it has worked out really well for us.

“They have embraced the way we play. They are footballers who want to get on the ball, be brave and play forward.

“All these things you hear managers say, they sound like the same old rhetoric, but the fact is that every party benefited.

“Do they enjoy coming to work to play for QPR? I think the answer is yes.

“I hope very much we can (sign them) but you never know and you always have to have alternatives.

“But I can’t speak highly enough of the contribution all of them have made and the way the rest of the squad have responded. Let’s see what the summer does.”

Warburton said planning for for the 2021/22 season is already well under way and hopes he can keep most of his squad after losing several players in his first two pre-seasons at the helm.

“It started several weeks ago, because you have to know what you can and can’t do,” he said.

“Every team knows what they would like to do and there is a lot of expertise, a lot of looking at games and you need a bit of luck or rub of the green to go your way.

“The work has been going on a long time and I hope we can have some fruits of that labour.

“But we may have to be patient, look at it when the players are back in six weeks’ time, but there is a lot of work to be done.

“Hopefully we can recruit wisely, keep the squad together and see where it takes us next season.”







