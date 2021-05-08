QPR v Luton player ratings

QPR beat Luton 3-1 in the final match of the season to finish ninth in the Championship – their highest finish since being relegated from the Premier League in 2015. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 7

Reacted superbly to deny Sonny Bradley from close range when the defender was allowed to drift into the six-yard box and meet a free-kick. Was left exposed for Luton’s equaliser after saving the initial shot from George Moncur, but like he has all season, dominated his box and claimed every cross.







Osman Kakay: 6

Given plenty to think about by the lively Moncur and Kai Naismith down Luton’s left flank but competed well before being replaced by Albert Adomah in the second half.

Rob Dickie: 7

Caught upfield in the build-up to Luton’s goal, but it was his only mistake of the game, in what was an otherwise composed performance marking a fine debut season.

Jordy de Wijs: 6

Allowed Moncur too much time to get a shot on goal for the equaliser and didn’t look as composed as in previous matches. Fortunate not to concede a penalty for a rash-looking challenge on the impressive Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Like the rest of the team the Dutchman was much improved in the second half.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Set up the move for Rangers’ second goal with a perfectly-weighted pass to Ilias Chair in a decent performance. Deserves huge credit for being the only player in the entire Championship to play every minute of every game this season.

Lee Wallace: 6

The veteran Scot struggled defensively on occasions in the first half and had Dieng to thank after failing to track Bradley’s run from a free-kick. Didn’t get as forward with as much threat as in recent games.

Stefan Johansen: 8

Has been magnificent since arriving on loan from Fulham in January and one of the main factors in the team’s fine second half of the season. His range of passing was a joy to watch and the finish for his fourth goal for the club was top class.

Ilias Chair: 7

Set up Johansen’s goal with a wonderfully-timed touch, run and pass to cap off what has been a very encouraging first full season in the number 10 shirt for the diminutive Moroccan.

Chris Willock: 7

Guilty of taking the wrong option when in a dangerous area on more than one occasion, but was always a threat with his pace, strength and quick feet, as demonstrated when he teed up Albert Adomah for Rangers’ third goal.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Nodded down the ball for Austin’s goal but in a worrying sign ahead the European Championships the in-form Scotland striker twisted his knee after being caught by a poor challenge from behind by Glen Rae on the stroke of half-time and had to be withdrawn at the break.

Charlie Austin: 6

Scored his eighth goal of the season with a typically well-taken finish. Not at his best in possession, giving the ball away cheaply high up the field which led to Luton looking threatening on the break. Withdrawn in the second half.

Albert Adomah: 7

Added some extra gloss to the scoreline with the simplest of tap-ins late in the game in what was another decent cameo performance by the experienced wide-man.

George Thomas: 6

Missed a glorious chance to open his goalscoring account for the club when he blazed over the bar from close range with just the keeper to beat after coming on for Chair.

Sam Field: 7

His introduction turned the game in Rangers’ favour as he added some much-needed reinforcement in midfield after coming on at halftime for the injured Dykes.

Macauley Bonne: 6

Played a smart pass to find Willock in the build-up to the third goal. Worked hard and Rangers will be hoping he can step up another level next season in what has been a mixed first season at the club.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Thrown on for the last seven minutes in his final swansong before heading back to the United States. Made one crucial tackle late on as Luton pushed for an equaliser to help close out his three-year QPR career with a win.







