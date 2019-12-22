QPR boss Warburton eyes new signings

QPR manager Mark Warburton is hoping to add to his squad when the January transfer window opens.

Financial Fair Play rules continue to be a consideration for Rangers, who made a host of signings during the summer.

But Warburton would like to bring in new more faces if the chance arises.

“Maybe. But we’re not going to go out and open the chequebook, because we’ve got to recognise FFP and be financially prudent,” he said.

“What we have to do is try and use the market wisely, with some trading if need be.

“We’ve got to get players who can add value to the playing squad. There’s no point bringing in another number who’s the same as what you’ve got.

“So we have to make sure that we try to use the market wisely, but there’s no chequebook being opened. Championship clubs have to be prudent.”

Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Charlton continued a frustrating spell for the R’s, whose season so far has been blighted by defensive lapses.

But Warburton said: “We’ve got one of the smaller budgets but you’ve seen already quality that we’ve showed. There’s no lack of ability in the dressing room and no lack of desire.”

