QPR v Charlton player ratings



A Charlton equaliser with 11 seconds remaining denied QPR victory in an action-packed London derby. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-2 draw.





Joe Lumley: 6

Produced a couple of smart stops, including a save to deny Kyle Taylor in the first half. Was left badly exposed for both Charlton goals.

Todd Kane: 5

Unconvincing at right-back. Beaten on a number of occasions and offered little of note going forward.

Grant Hall: 6

Composed at the back and went close to scoring with a first-hand header.

Toni Leistner: 6

Won plenty of aerial challenges as Charlton piled on the pressure for large periods of the second half.

Ryan Manning: 6

A pretty quiet game. Did a solid enough job defensively.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Took his goal well and looked the part for the first half an hour or so. Then struggled as Charlton asserted themselves and his tired attempted header clear led to the last-gasp leveller.

Luke Amos: 6

Getting his sharpness back after injury. Another player who faded in the second half.

Marc Pugh: 6

His first QPR goal was the big bright spot during an otherwise ineffective display.

Ebere Eze: 7

Not at his fluent best, but still a standout player for Rangers as he strode around the pitch looking to make things happen. Produced trademark moments of lovely skill and went close with a couple of attempts on goal.

Nahki Wells: 5

A day to forget with the striker, who missed two great chances before his weak clearance led to Charlton’s first equaliser.

Jordan Hugill: 5

Also wasteful in front of goal during a disappointing performance up front.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7

Made a big impact after coming on for Wells. Set up Pugh’s goal and caused the visiting defence all kinds of problems.







