QPR denied by last-gasp Charlton equaliser

QPR 2 Charlton 2

Naby Sarr’s equaliser with seconds remaining rescued a point for injury-plagued Charlton.

Lyle Taylor’s leveller cancelled out Geoff Cameron’s early opener but Marc Pugh’s first goal for QPR, scored with 20 minutes remaining, appeared to have given them the points.

But right at the end, keeper Dillon Phillips lofted a free-kick into the Rangers area and Cameron’s misplaced header inadvertently teed up Sarr.

Ironically, Cameron’s sixth-minute goal came courtesy of an error by Sarr.

Ebere Eze chipped a free-kick into the area and Sarr’s poor clearance fell straight to Cameron, who scored with a side-footed volley from near the edge of the six-yard box.

Charlton, without a host of players and now without a win in their past 11 league matches, almost equalised when Taylor was denied at point-blank range by keeper Joe Lumley after being found by Ben Purrington’s low cross from the left.

The Addicks’ injury curse struck again when Jonathan Leko was hurt in the build up to that chance and limped off soon afterwards.

But luck was definitely on Charlton’s side when Nahki Wells missed two glorious chances to double QPR’s lead before half-time.

Wells headed against the bar from close range after Eze’s right-wing cross had been headed down by Jordan Hugill.

Wells also failed to capitalise after being sent through on goal by Purrington’s appalling back-pass, shooting straight at Phillips when a pass to Luke Amos would have left the on-loan Tottenham youngster with a simple tap-in.

Amos was furious with his team-mate, while Purrington’s gaffe prompted Charlton boss Lee Bowyer to substitute him.

And a poor clearance by Wells led to Charlton equalising 11 minutes into the second half.

Conor Gallagher swung in a corner from the left and Wells succeeded only in prodding the ball out as far as Albie Morgan, whose low strike was diverted into the net by Taylor.

Wells’ miserable afternoon was brought to an end when he was replaced by Bright Osayi-Samuel, who set up Pugh’s goal just four minutes after coming on.

Osayi-Samuel twice twisted and turned away from Jason Pearce on the right before teeing up Pugh for a simple close-range finish.

Charlton battled on and very nearly levelled from another left-wing corner by Gallagher.

This time Gallagher’s delivery was met at the far post by Sarr, whose header back across goal was nodded onto the bar by Taylor.

But the visitors’ persistence was eventually rewarded in dramatic fashion.

Cameron attempted to clear the danger but instead the ball bounced off the back of the American’s head and straight to Sarr, who made no mistake.



QPR (4-1-2-1-2): Lumley; Kane, Hall, Leistner, Manning; Cameron; Amos (Scowen 78), Pugh (Chair 78); Eze; Wells (Osayi-Samuel 66), Hugill.

Subs not used: Barnes, Wallace, Smith, Ball.







