Paal ‘is a gem’ who ‘could flourish into a great player’ at QPR

The chairman of PEC Zwolle’s UK supporters’ group has backed Kenneth Paal to be a success at QPR.

Paal has arrived at Loftus Road on a three-year deal after leaving the Eredivisie club at the end of the season.

And speaking to West London Sport’s Dan Bennett, Matt Murphy of PEC Zwolle UK believes Paal has all the tools to make an impact in England.

“I think with the right coaching team around him, he could flourish into a great player and one that could actually, in a few years as he’s still young, make it into the Premier League,” Murphy explained.

“I think Kenneth needed a fresh start and what a move for him as well for a fresh start.

“There was a lot on his shoulders last season and I think he can take that into playing for QPR.”







