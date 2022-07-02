QPR return to action in pre-season friendly

The two new signings featured as QPR played at their new training ground on Saturday in their first outing under new head coach Michael Beale.

There was also a new formation on display, with Beale deploying a 4-3-2-1 – the so-called Christmas tree system – in a behind-closed-doors friendly against non-League side Uxbridge.

Summer arrivals Jake Clarke-Salter and Kenneth Paal were involved at Heston, where the hosts won 2-0. Charlie Kelman scored and Rangers’ other goal was an own goal.







Rob Dickie and young keeper Joe Walsh, sidelined by injury during the latter stages last season, also played. But Chris Willock, whose campaign was prematurely ended by a hamstring problem, did not take part.

Ilias Chair, featured for 36 minutes having recently returned to training after international duty with Morocco.

Chair hit the post in the second half, as did Charlie Owens with a late free-kick.

Rangers’ pre-season campaign will continue with a friendly at Crawley Town next Saturday.

QPR: Mahoney (Walsh 45); Jude-Boyd (Drewe 45), Dunne (Dickie 45 (Ajose 81), Clarke-Salter (Gubbins 45), Hamalainen (Paal 45); Duke-McKenna (Masterson 45), Johansen (Owens 45), Dozzell (Bettache 45); Adomah (Chair 45 (Pedder 81), Thomas (Shodipo 45), Kelman (Bonne 45).







