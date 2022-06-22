Winger Adomah signs new QPR deal

Veteran QPR winger Albert Adomah has signed a two-year contract extension.

As revealed by West London Sport last week, the 34-year-old former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa man has put pen to paper on a new deal with his current agreement expiring at the end of the month.

Adomah joined the club in 2020 and has made 70 appearances in all competitions and scored four goals.

Midfielder Charlie Owens has also officially signed a one-year deal.







