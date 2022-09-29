Injury setback for QPR youngster Armstrong

QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong has picked up a thigh injury.

The 19-year-old took a heavy knock during a recent Under-21 game against Colchester.







After receiving lengthy treatment on the field, Armstrong played on and scored both goals in a 2-0 win at Loftus Road.

However, he has not been able to train since and has been ruled out of Saturday’s game at Bristol City.

R’s boss Mick Beale explained: “Unfortunately, during that game, Sinclair had a clash with their goalkeeper in the first half, managed to play on, but hasn’t returned to training since. He’s got a bit of a bash to his thigh and we’ll need to let that settle down.

“It’s a real shame, because we sent him to play two games in the hope that he would score and it would help his confidence and his composure in the box – and he went and scored five goals in two games.

“So it was almost like jackpot in terms of what we were looking for. Sod’s law he’s gone and taken a knock. It’s nothing major but it’s still uncomfortable.”

Meanwhile, QPR are ready to sign former Liverpool youngster Elijah Dixon-Bonner, who has been on trial with the club.







