Gallen: Warburton deserves chance to take QPR to next level

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kevin Gallen believes Mark Warburton deserves the chance to try to take QPR to the next level.

Warburton’s position as manager was under review following a dire run of results earlier in the season.

But the turnaround since then has been stark.

Warburton was appointed on a two-year rolling contract in 2019 and, as things stand, he will be staying on for a third season at the helm.

And former Rangers striker Gallen says Warburton has every right to ask for the board’s full backing after an encouraging campaign despite losing the likes of Ebere Eze, Jordan Hugill and Nahki Wells.







Gallen said: “If we have more points than last season and a better league position then it’s very hard not to have him for the third season.

“If he does better than last season without Eze, Wells and Hugill then you’ve got to say well done for improving.

“If the season ended right now then I would say yes (keep Warburton on), but anything can happen in the next six weeks.

“Yes I think he deserves another year. I think he’s done well. The team are playing well. They look well organised. They look like they know what they’re doing.

“He’ll be saying to the people above ‘Come on, let’s go and get some players – let’s push on and try and get in the play-offs next year’.

“If I were manager I would be knocking on the door saying ‘Come on, back me now. All I need is a few more players and I can get you in the top six’.”

Gallen was joined by West London Sport’s Dan Bennett, Ian McCullough and Ben Kosky.

They also discussed Lyndon Dykes’ upturn in form and where Rangers might realistically finish this season.







