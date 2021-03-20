Reading v QPR player ratings

QPR were held to a 1-1 draw by Reading at the Madejski Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.







Seny Dieng: 6

In a season to remember, the Reading goal will be one the Swiss will want to forget after Yakou Meite squeezed home an equaliser through his legs. Didn’t have a great deal to do, despite some sustained Reading pressure after half-time, but claimed crosses well.

Rob Dickie: 7

Given one of his toughest tests of the season by Meite, who wriggled past him in the box to score the equaliser, and the ever-dangerous Ejaria. Recovered well though and was excellent in the final 15 minutes as Rangers pressed hard for a winner.

Jordi De Wijs: 6

Forced off with a groin injury soon after half-time. Had been solid against a lively Reading attack.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Made several crucial headers to cut out some dangerous diagonal balls towards the Rangers box and enjoyed a good battle with Lucas Joao. Linked up well with Lee Wallace outside to go forward.

Osman Kakay: 7

Replaced Todd Kane in the right wing-back role to help contain Reading’s lively left side of Ejaria and Bayern Munich-bound full-back Omar Richards. Decision-making occasionally let him down going forward, but he was always a willing outlet and didn’t let anyone down defensively.

Stefan Johansen: 8

Front and centre of everything in midfield. Always keen to get on the ball in addition to doing the defensive side of the game. Gave the ball away a bit too much in the first half as Reading pressed him strongly, but was excellent in the final 20 minutes.

Sam Field: 8

Superb performance from the 22-year-old, who covered every blade of grass and more than held his own against a mobile Royals midfield. Won his aerial battles well and broke up plenty of possession when the home side looked threatening.

Ilias Chair: 7

A lively presence in the final third and was the architect of the Rangers goal, but like many of his teammates was occasionally guilty of giving the ball away cheaply.

Lee Wallace: 8

Another fine performance from the born-again Wallace. Did superbly well to set up the opening goal for Lyndon Dykes with a low cross after linking up with Chair. Should have done better though with a close-range header that could have won the game late on after another lung-busting forward run.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Ended his horror run in front of goal which dated back to November by being in right place at the right time to prod home Wallace’s cross. Followed up his good display against Millwall when he held the ball up well and tried to bring players into the game.

Charlie Austin: 6

Missed two presentable chances in the first half and was loose in possession far too often. Taken off after 66 minutes.

Chris Willock: 7

Caused all sorts of problems for Reading with his pace and trickery when he came on for Austin in another encouraging display from the former Arsenal man.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Slotted in seamlessly for De Wijs after being introduced early in the second half. Made some good interceptions and was a steadying presence at the back after Rangers had to weather an early storm by Reading after the restart.

Dominic Ball: 7

Brought on for Chair in what was a smart move from Mark Warburton as Rangers were being over-run after half-time. Helped stem the Reading tide after his introduction as Rangers regained a foothold in the game. Will feel he should have done better with a header that drifted just wide 10 minutes from time. Forced off in injury-time with a hip injury.








