Dykes ends goal drought in QPR draw

Reading 1 QPR 1 45' Dykes 57' Meite

QPR picked up a hard-earned point but were punished for a defensive lapse at the Madejski Stadium.

Lyndon Dykes ended his goal drought but Rangers were pegged back by Yakou Meite’s equaliser.









Rangers’ goal was nicely worked, with Ilias Chair playing a clever pass in behind the Reading defence for Lee Wallace, who laid the ball across for Dykes to score his sixth goal of the season and only his second from open play.

The Royals levelled 12 minutes into the second half following a mistake by Yoann Barbet.

Andy Rinomhota dispossessed Barbet and sent the ball over the top towards Meite, who got the better of Rob Dickie and shot through the legs of keeper Seny Dieng.

Lucas Joao then should have put Reading ahead when he collected Ovie Ejaria’s pass and took the ball past Dieng only to then slice wide of the unguarded goal.

At the other end, Stefan Johansen and Dom Ball had glorious late chances to restore QPR’s lead.

Johansen was denied at point-blank range by keeper Rafael Cabral after being teed up by Wallace.

And Ball, on as a substitute, sent a glancing header wide of the target from Dickie’s cross.

QPR: Dieng; Dickie, De Wijs (Cameron 49), Barbet; Kakay, Johansen, Field, Chair (Ball 65 (Kane 90)), Wallace; Dykes, Austin (Willock 65).

Subs not used: Lumley, Thomas, Adomah, Bonne, Hamalainen.







