New signing Richard Kone is in QPR’s squad for Saturday’s game at Watford and there is a “strong possibility” he will start at Vicarage Road.

The striker arrived from Wycombe this week and is not yet fully match fit, but head coach Julien Stephan plans to introduce him straightaway.

“He is ready for tomorrow,” Stephan declared.

“He didn’t train a lot the last two or three weeks and I think he probably needs one or two weeks more to be completely ready.

“But he is ready to play – certainly not 90 minutes, but to do the first minutes it’s a strong possibility.”

Kone, 22, scored 21 times for League One side Wycombe last season and Rangers are hoping he will also deliver goals in the Championship.

And Stephan likes what he has seen of the Ivorian so far.

“We can see it two (training) sessions that he wants to score goals, he wants to run, to go in the box, and also work a lot for the team,” Stephan said.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Dunne has been given the all-clear to return to full training following a hip injury and is expected to be available for next weekend’s game against Coventry.

Kwame Poku, who picked up a hamstring injury against Preston, will miss the Watford game and is still being assessed.