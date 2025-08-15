Dunne expected to return for QPR next weekend

QPR captain Jimmy Dunne has been given the green light to return to full training and is expected to be available for next weekend’s match against Coventry.

Rangers were on Friday morning due to receive news on Dunne and Kwame Poku – and the news on their skipper is positive, as it was feared he could be out for a lengthy period.

Dunne missed Rangers’ opening Championship match of the season, against Preston, with a hip injury.

Summer signing Poku made his debut in the 1-1 draw and was taken off during the second half.

Poku will miss Saturday’s game at Watford and, it turns out, will require further assessment, but head coach Julien Stephan does not believe it is a long-term problem.

Striker Michael Frey has also been unavailable, while Jake Clarke-Salter is a long-term absentee.

Rangers are away to Watford on Saturday.