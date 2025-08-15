QPR’s Poku to miss Watford game and needs further tests

Kwame Poku will miss QPR’s game against Watford with a hamstring injury which requires further assessment, but Julien Stephan does not believe it is a long-term problem.

Summer signing Poku made his debut in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Preston and had to be taken off during the second half.

Captain Jimmy Dunne missed the game with a hip injury and on Friday morning the club were expected to receive news on the condition of both players.

The news on Dunne is positive – he is currenty on course to return for next weekend’s game against Coventry.

But Stephan revealed on Friday afternoon that further tests are required for Poku.

The R’s head coach explained: “He’s not available certainly for tomorrow and we need to do some more tests.

“Probably tomorrow he will have another test to know exactly what the injury is.

“I don’t think so long-term, but I don’t know yet exactly. He will have other tests.”