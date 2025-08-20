Dunne fit and Poku expected to return next month

Julien Stephan has confirmed that Jimmy Dunne is set to return for QPR against Coventry City on Saturday.

Dunne was last week given the green light to return to training with a view to playing against the Sky Blues.

The R’s captain suffered a hip injury during a pre-season friendly against Brentford.

“Jimmy has been training this week. Everything is OK,” said head coach Stephan.

“I don’t think he is 100% (match fit) yet, but he is OK.”

Meanwhile, follow-up tests that were needed to assess Kwame Poku’s hamstring problem have suggested he is likely to return to training after the international break and could feature against Wrexham on 13 September or Stoke the following weekend.

The same applies to striker Michael Frey, who has not played so far this season.

And Stephan does not believe recent signing Richard Kone will be ready to play a full 90 minutes until next month.

The Frenchman explained: “He needs two or three weeks more.

“Before he signed here he didn’t do (play) a lot and pre-season is so important.

“I think he will be completely ready after the international break. He is OK to play, but isn’t 100% yet.”