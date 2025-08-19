QPR defender Liam Morrison is set to sign a new contract.

Morrison, 22, has impressed since being signed from Bayern Munich last summer.

And Rangers are looking to reward him with an improved deal.

The Scot was hampered by injury problems during his first season at the club but established himself as a first-choice centre-back later in the campaign.

He has started both of QPR’s Championship matches this term.

Striker Michael Frey is also close to agreeing a new contract with the club.

Paul Smyth was offered a new deal but has so far not signed.

Meanwhile, talks are continuing over a possible deal to bring Koki Saito back to Loftus Road.

Saito spent last season on loan from Belgian club Lommel and would like to return to west London.

However, there is interest from Derby, who have indicated that they are willing to pay a hefty transfer fee.

And QPR remain keen to bring in Sheffield United left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies but the Yorkshire club want to sign another defender before agreeing to the move.