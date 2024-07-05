QPR complete signings of Morrison and Santos

QPR have completed the signings of Liam Morrison and Hevertton Santos.

Centre-back Morrison, 21, (pictured) has been signed from Bayern Munich. A Scotland Under-21 international, he joined the German giants from Celtic as a 16-year-old and spent last season on loan at Wigan.

Santos has been signed after his contract at Portuguese club Estrela da Amadora expired – West London Sport revealed in April that the Brazil-born 23-year-old was among the right-backs on Rangers’ radar for this summer.

Meanwhile, Lyndon Dykes is due to return to full training a week on Monday.

And the future of the out-of-contract Chris Willock is expected to be resolved shortly.

Talks have taken place about a two-year deal with a release clause which would enable Willock to move – and Rangers to receive a transfer fee – were he to attract offers.

Willock, who has struggled for fitness during the past couple of seasons, has been keeping his options open amid potential interest from a number of clubs.







