Dykes set to resume full training after QPR’s Spain trip

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes is expected to be cleared to return to full training in 10 days.

The Scotland international, 28, is recovering from ankle ligament damage.

The injury forced Dykes to miss Euro 2024 but he has been involved in light training and is expected to join the rest of the Rangers squad when they return from a pre-season trip to Spain.

Meanwhile, QPR are set to finalise the signing of Brazilian right-back Hevertton Santos.

And talks are continuing with the out-of-contract Chris Willock about a possible new deal.

