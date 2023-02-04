Critchley insists QPR can turn things around

Neil Critchley insisted QPR can turn their fortunes around after a 1–1 draw at Huddersfield extended their barren run.

Rangers have won just one of their nine matches since Critchley took over as head coach – and that is their only win in 15 matches in total.

But Critchley said: “I’ve seen enough in the group to know that if we just stay calm and stay together then we’ll win games – and there’s plenty of games left and points still to play for.







“A couple of wins would change things very quickly. Momentum is a big thing in this division. Most teams have a sticky spell and ours is now. It’s up to us now to stick together.”

Rangers now face back-to-back home matches, against Millwall and Sunderland.

“We have to just keep going,” Critchley said.

“We’ve got two home games coming up and our home hasn’t been great, so it would be nice to give our supporters something to shout about.”







