Lowe scores as QPR draw at Huddersfield

Huddersfield 1 QPR 1 13' Lowe 39' Waghorn

Jamal Lowe scored his second goal for QPR but their barren run continues.

Rangers, who have now won just once in 15 matches, went ahead when on-loan forward Lowe took advantage of a Huddersfield defensive mistake to head home.

But the Terriers hit back when Martyn Waghorn equalised six minutes before half-time.

After keeper Seny Dieng kept out Joseph Hungbo’s free-kick, Ollie Turton teed up Waghorn for a simple header.

Rangers had a late scare when substitute Brahima Diarra’s shot flashed narrowly wide of the target.

The result means QPR stay 14th in the Championship table. They are five points away from the play-off spots.

QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Field, Johansen (Iroegbunam 77), Dozzell (Armstrong 66), Willock (Adomah 66), Chair, Lowe.

Subs not used; Archer, Kakay, Dickie, Amos.

See also: Critchley insists QPR can turn things around







