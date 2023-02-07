Amos returns to action but QPR must wait longer for Balogun

Leon Balogun is still “a few weeks” from returning to action, according to QPR boss Neil Critchley.

The defender, signed by the club in August, has not played for three months.

But Luke Amos has returned to action – the midfielder featured for Rangers’ B team in a game against Millwall on Tuesday afternoon.

Amos, sidelined early last month, played 55 minutes of a 2-2 draw at Millwall’s training ground. Youngsters Adam Dougi and Hamzad Kargbo scored for the visitors.







