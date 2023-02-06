QPR sign veteran striker Martin

QPR have signed experienced striker Chris Martin on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Martin, who was released by Bristol City on transfer deadline day, signs as a free-agent, having spent two-and-a-half seasons at Ashton Gate.







The 34-year-old scored against Rangers in the Robins’ 2-1 win at Loftus Road last season and gives Neil Critchley some further striking options with Lyndon Dykes recovering from Pneumonia and Tyler Roberts, once again suffering with an injury.

Roberts tweaked his hamstring in the recent defeat at Hull leaving Jamal Lowe and Sinclair Armstrong as the only strikers available to Neil Critchley for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

The much-travelled Martin began his career at Norwich and has enjoyed spells at clubs including Crystal Palace, Derby, Fulham, Reading and Hull.

He will be available to play against Millwall on Saturday.







