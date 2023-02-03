Critchley: I understand frustration of QPR fans
Neil Critchley says he understands the frustration of QPR fans after a run of just one win in 14 matches.
Results have seen Rangers slide down the table to 14th and they have won just one of their eight matches since Critchley took over as head coach.
Speaking to West London Sport on the eve of Saturday’s game at Huddersfield, Critchley said: “I can understand the frustration of the supporters at the moment – none of us are happy with where we are in the league and the run that we’ve been on.
“But my job is to look beyond the noise and concentrate on what we can control.”
Rangers took forward Jamal Lowe on loan from Bournemouth during the recent transfer window but did not make further signings ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, while George Thomas and Macauley Bonne left the club and Niko Hamalainen was loaned out again.
“If you look at the January transfer window, you have a plan for now but also with one eye on the future as well,” Critchley said.
Terry lant
03/02/2023 @ 11:08 pm
It’s about time les Ferdinand is brought to book team is no more advanced in the years he’s been involved he has a major input to the manager who runs the team as a centre forward he should know that we haven’t had a goal scorer since Charlie Austin on his 1stvisit
T Block Dave
03/02/2023 @ 7:57 pm
He’s like a rabbit in the headlights ! I’ve watched all his videos, pre and post match since he arrived and you’ve got to hope that he comes across a lot better to the players than he does on camera. I really don’t think he does understand the frustration, winning games is a lot more about the mentality/attitude of the players than people realise. This team is not playing for him in my view they are going through the motions and collecting their wages because the issues surrounding his predecessor leaving have not been addressed and handled correctly. Can I see more woeful performances before the end of the season ? – Yes. Will he last till the end of the season ? – Possibly.
angryoap
03/02/2023 @ 7:49 pm
Pretty well everything Ive come out with lately is borne out of frustration. Cant help it, especially when I KNOW the team can play better than they are. A performance against Huddersfield will be critical if we intend to climb back up the table, otherwise we will be destined for another mid table finish at best.