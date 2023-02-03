Critchley: I understand frustration of QPR fans

Neil Critchley says he understands the frustration of QPR fans after a run of just one win in 14 matches.

Results have seen Rangers slide down the table to 14th and they have won just one of their eight matches since Critchley took over as head coach.

Speaking to West London Sport on the eve of Saturday’s game at Huddersfield, Critchley said: “I can understand the frustration of the supporters at the moment – none of us are happy with where we are in the league and the run that we’ve been on.

“But my job is to look beyond the noise and concentrate on what we can control.”









Rangers took forward Jamal Lowe on loan from Bournemouth during the recent transfer window but did not make further signings ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, while George Thomas and Macauley Bonne left the club and Niko Hamalainen was loaned out again.

“If you look at the January transfer window, you have a plan for now but also with one eye on the future as well,” Critchley said.







