QPR striker Dykes still in hospital

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes remains in hospital but the Scotland international might be discharged later on Friday.

Dykes, 27, has pneumonia and was admitted last Friday. His condition has improved this week.







“Lyndon is still in hospital, hopefully he will be discharged possibly today,” R’s boss Neil Critchley said.

“I went to see him on Wednesday. He is feeling better and I had a good conversation with him.

“Myself, the staff, all the players, and I’m sure all the QPR supporters, send him all our love and best wishes.

“It’s been a worrying time for him but he has been responding well to the medication and we have been in regular contact with him.”

At this stage there is no indication of when Dykes is likely to be fit enough to return to action.

Critchley explained: “We are not going to push him too soon. His health is more important.

“Hopefully he can get back home and get back on the mend. But there is no timeline or no rush – his health is the most important thing at the moment.”







