Watford v QPR player ratings

QPR beat Watford 3-2 at Vicarage Road in a thrilling encounter. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 6

Could do little about the two Watford goals. Had one nervous moment when his headed clearance landed at the feet of Joao Pedro, whose bouncing first-time effort hit the crossbar. Fortunate not to concede a third when he was beaten by Edo Kayembe’s powerful shot late on – only for the goal to be flagged just offside.









Ethan Laird: 8

Very strong performance. Set up the Rangers’ second goal for Willock with a fine low cross and was solid defensively and always a threat going forward.

Rob Dickie: 5

Endured a testing afternoon against a pacy Watford attack. At fault for the Hornets’ second goal when he allowed Joao Pedro to barge him off the ball and get in behind him and score. Loose in possession on occasions in a less than convincing display.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Saved his central defensive partner’s blushes with a covering tackle in the first half after Dickie was caught with the ball high up the pitch. Given a real test by the dangerous Ken Sema but did well overall on a tough afternoon for the centre-backs.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Had his hands full against the dangerous Ismaila Sarr and kept the tall winger in check. Had the occasional moment when he allowed himself to bundled off the ball in possession. But did superbly well for the winner when he crossed for Albert Adomah to score the winner having helped start the move with a deft header down the line.

Stefan Johansen: 8

The skipper’s best display of the season. Inspirational in the heart of midfield, won tackles and set up a goal for Ilias Chair with a smart pass and ran himself into the ground.

Sam Field: 7

Covered lots of ground and worked well in tandem with Johansen to break up passes and used the ball well with a typically hard-working display.

Andre Dozzell: 8

His best game in a QPR shirt. Created the move for Willock’s goal with a gorgeous pass to pick out Chair. Always available for the ball and covered ground in a manner that he never showed during his first season. Deserves huge credit for an excellent display.

Ilias Chair: 9

Outstanding. Caused Watford’s defence all manner of problems as they struggled to contain him all game. A touch fortunate with his goal, but his run to latch onto Johansen’s pass deserved the luck he got. Played a key role in Rangers’ second and third goals but should have scored a second but shot straight at Daniel Bachmann.

Chris Willock: 9

Third goal is as many games and, like Chair, was a constant thorn in Watford’s side. Finished his goal like a man full of confidence in what was another outstanding display from QPR’s talisman.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Worked as ever to soften up the two Watford centre-backs but didn’t really have a sniff at goal before being taken of on the hour for Adomah.

Sinclair Armstrong: 6

Came on for the final 10 minutes and helped close out the win by giving Watford’s defenders something to worry about.

Albert Adomah: 7

Fired home the winner in front of the QPR fans in almost exactly the same spot where he won the game with no fans in attendance in February 2021.







