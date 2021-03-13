Warburton explains decision to leave out De Wijs for QPR defeat

Mark Warburton said he brought Osman Kakay into the QPR side against Huddersfield in order to deal with the threat of Fraizer Campbell.

Loan signing Jordy de Wijs, who impressed in his two recent appearances, was dropped to the bench.







Kakay got the nod ahead of the Dutchman and Geoff Cameron, playing as a right-sided central defender with Rob Dickie moving into the middle of the back three.

Kakay was asked to pick up Terriers striker Campell, who caused Warburton’s side problems earlier this season.

The Rangers manager explained: “We just felt that in the away game, and if you’ve watched them recently, Campbell drops in and creates the overload in midfield – that’s what they do very well.

“So we wanted someone who would go in and mark him. Ossie’s job was to go in there and be tight to him – and he never really threatened us.

“Nothing against Jordy, who has been excellent in the two games he’s played. Geoff likewise before that.

“It was just about using the squad and Ossie did a good job for us. It was purely tactical.”

Warburton admitted a first-half miss by Todd Kane proved costly.

Rangers were beaten 1-0 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, where Kane shot straight at keeper Ryan Schofield after being teed up by Ilias Chair.

Juninho Bacuna, on the other hand, clinically fired home the winner 10 minutes into the second half.

Warburton said: “If you score in that spell before half-time they have then got to come out after half-time and attack you and that’s when we can hurt teams.

“That’s why that goal is so important. We’ve got to be better in front of their goal.

“Score and take that chance and it changes the dynamic of the game. We didn’t do that.

“You can have as much possession as you like, but you need to get your rewards and we didn’t.

“We missed a big chance but that’s just one moment of the game. We’ve got to be better and create chances.

“If you don’t do that you pay the price – and unfortunately we’ve paid the price.”

Kane’s chance was the only clear-cut opening Rangers could muster despite having plenty of possession.

Warburton, whose side had won eight of their previous 12 matches, said: “It was flat. We lacked a cutting edge.

“We dominated the last 20-25 minutes of the first half and had to get our rewards then. You have to score in those periods.

“For all the dominance and moving the ball we didn’t really threaten them. I just felt we lacked a clinical edge.

“We didn’t do enough. You can have all the football, but you have to score in that period before half-time. That was really important.”







