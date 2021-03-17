QPR boss lining up new signings
Mark Warburton says QPR are lining up transfer targets for next season and will need to take into the account the impact of Brexit.
Rangers are looking to bolster their squad this summer and build on an encouraging second half of this season.
“We’re looking at various targets,” said manager Warburton.
“We’ve got a strong spine to the team now, with a blend of seniority and youthful exuberance.
“We now have to make sure we add quality – add value to the squad. Recruitment for all clubs is of paramount performance.”
But Warburton believes recruitment will be more challenging because of increased competition to sign UK-based players.
He explained: “It’s a changing type of market in terms of who’s fishing in what pond. So we have to make sure we’re on top of that.
“It’s a change to the type of players you can access and who can come to work in the UK with Brexit.
“There’s a change of recruitment laws and in football that’s very, very important.
“So on the recruitment side, the markets that can be tapped into have significantly changed and the value of talented young British players is now very high.
“Whatever the level of your club, the number of fishermen fishing in your pond will now increase.”
Meanwhile, Warburton has dismissed reports linking QPR with winger Josh McPake.
T Block Dave
17/03/2021 @ 5:06 pm
Well said Acs !
The Scottish contingent have struggled with the higher grade of the Championship.
For me tying down our current loan players is far better than scouting “potentials”
Field is a “must”
Johanssen or Carroll but not both
Charlie, but his current £70k at West Brom might screw us ?
angryoap
17/03/2021 @ 3:45 pm
I agree with acsrjjp. But I want to know what happened to the ‘ bring on via academy’ approach they would be pursuing in future, they told us they had no money to spend on buying talent these days which is probably why we ended up with Dykes.
Next week we will probably get fed an entirely different story.
acsrjjp
17/03/2021 @ 10:32 am
lets hope our scouting extends beyond scotland,the most recent acquisitions are Nothing to boast about.