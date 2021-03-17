QPR boss lining up new signings

Mark Warburton says QPR are lining up transfer targets for next season and will need to take into the account the impact of Brexit.

Rangers are looking to bolster their squad this summer and build on an encouraging second half of this season.







“We’re looking at various targets,” said manager Warburton.

“We’ve got a strong spine to the team now, with a blend of seniority and youthful exuberance.

“We now have to make sure we add quality – add value to the squad. Recruitment for all clubs is of paramount performance.”

But Warburton believes recruitment will be more challenging because of increased competition to sign UK-based players.

He explained: “It’s a changing type of market in terms of who’s fishing in what pond. So we have to make sure we’re on top of that.

“It’s a change to the type of players you can access and who can come to work in the UK with Brexit.

“There’s a change of recruitment laws and in football that’s very, very important.

“So on the recruitment side, the markets that can be tapped into have significantly changed and the value of talented young British players is now very high.

“Whatever the level of your club, the number of fishermen fishing in your pond will now increase.”

Meanwhile, Warburton has dismissed reports linking QPR with winger Josh McPake.

See also: Warburton explains decision to leave out De Wijs for QPR defeat







