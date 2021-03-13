QPR v Huddersfield player ratings

QPR went down to a 1-0 defeat at home to struggling Huddersfield at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.







Seny Dieng: 7

Could do nothing about the winner and made a smart save in the first five minutes to push away a Lewis O’Brien effort that seemed destined for the bottom corner.

Todd Kane: 5

Missed an absolute sitter just before half-time after a sweet exchange of passes with Ilias Chair when he seemed surprised to find himself so far forward and shot straight at Ryan Schofield. Allowed Pipa to get past him too easily to provide the cross for Huddersfield’s goal.

Osman Kakay: 6

Solid performance on his return to side on the right of a back three. Showed some tenacity going forward in the first half but should have been more aware to pull across to help out Kane in the build-up to the winning goal.

Rob Dickie: 6

Not at his usual high standards. Struggled occasionally to clear his lines and although he tried to start some attacks from the back they largely came to nothing.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Won his aerial battles, but like the rest of the defence he occasionally struggled to get the ball clear in the first half to prolong some Huddersfield pressure. Played some decent balls out of from the back but they led to nothing.

Lee Wallace: 6

Deserves credit for the way he tried to get forward well in the first half but his lack of pace meant he didn’t really trouble the Terriers defence.

Stefan Johansen: 5

Probably his least impressive display since his arrival from Fulham. Loose in possession with too many over-hit passes and struggled to get on top against the excellent O’Brien and Jonathan Hogg.

Sam Field: 7

The pick of the Rangers players. Broke up several promising Huddersfield attacks and won many headers in the congested midfield areas. Covers ground well and worked tirelessly in the middle of the park.

Ilias Chair: 6

Produced a sweet pass into the path of Kane that should have led to the opening goal of the game and looked Rangers most creative force on a the few occasions they fashioned a decent attacking move.

Chris Willock: 5

Disappointing display against his former club. Flickered rather than flashed and was guilty sometimes of taking a touch too many when in possession and not tracking his man when dispossessed.

Charlie Austin: 5

Struggled to hold the ball on the few occasions it was played into his feet, although he did work hard trying to make things happen. However, the lack of decent balls into the box reduced his threat in front of goal.

Albert Adomah: 6

Brought on for Kane to try and add some pace out wide, but was unable to really impact the game.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Thrown on for Chair but spent more time tracking back trying to win the ball to make something happen due to the lack of spark from the midfield and wide areas.







