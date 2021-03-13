Woeful QPR beaten at home by Huddersfield

QPR 0 Huddersfield 1 55' Bacuna

QPR slumped to another home defeat and produced one of their worst performances of the season.

Juninho Bacuna struck 10 minutes into the second half at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to clinch only a second win in 15 matches for Huddersfield – and their first away win since October.







Pipa sent the ball in low from left and Bacuna fired a first-time shot past keeper Seny Dieng, who barely moved, from near the edge of the penalty area.

Huddersfield were the better side for much of the game, with Isaac Mbenza shooting narrowly wide early on and Lewis O’Brien seeing a similar effort pushed away by Dieng.

Richard Keogh also went close for the visitors when he headed wide from a corner, while Bacuna shot over as QPR struggled to find any rhythm.

But the best chance of the first half fell to Rangers and was created by Ilias Chair, who found space on the right-hand side of the penalty area and teed up Todd Kane only for him to shoot straight at keeper Ryan Schofield from seven yards out.

Schofield stood his ground well and then reacted quickly to claw the ball away and prevent Kane following up, but it was a gilt-edged opportunity missed.

And it proved to be a costly miss for Mark Warburton’s side, who failed to create another clear-cut chance in an extremely disappointing display.

QPR (3-4-2-1): Dieng; Kakay, Dickie, Barbet; Kane (Dykes 76), Johansen, Field (Thomas 87), Wallace; Chair (Adomah 76), Willock; Austin (Bonne 87).

Subs not used: Lumley, De Wijs, Hamalainen, Cameron, Ball.







