QPR defender Santos completes loan move

QPR defender Hevertton Santos has completed his move to Gil Vicente.

West London Sport revealed this week that Santos, 24, was set to join the Portuguese top-flight club.

The Brazilian right-back has returned to Portugal, where he played for Estrela prior to his move to Loftus Road and was on loan at Vitória SC last season.

He was unable to establish himself in the first team at Rangers and has moved on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent transfer.

His place in the squad has effectively been taken by recent signing Kealey Adamson.

Vitória had an option to buy him for £1.7m but decided against the deal.