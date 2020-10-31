QPR v Cardiff player ratings

Dom Ball’s stunning injury-time strike gave QPR a dramatic win against Cardiff. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Seny Dieng: 7

Continuing to grow into his role as Rangers’ number one, Dieng looked assured and his distribution was sound. Plus, he finally saved a penalty – even if the end result was identical to the previous four.

Todd Kane: 7

On top of his measured finish into the top corner to double Rangers’ advantage, Kane defended more solidly than he has done in the past, setting the tone with a crunching tackle on Josh Murphy.

Conor Masterson: 6

Although he won some important aerial battles, Masterson had a tendency to get pulled out of position too easily – and then succumbed to a worse habit among QPR defenders, conceding the second penalty for handball.

Yoann Barbet: 6

The Frenchman looked Rangers’ best defender in the first half, tackling strongly and playing some excellent early balls out of defence. And then came the clumsy challenge on Kieffer Moore that invited Cardiff back into the game.

Niko Hamalainen: 6

Sometimes the left-back’s inexperience showed, but his marking was generally good and he also got forward to join the attack, particularly during the second half.

Geoff Cameron: 6

Back in the starting line-up after missing the Oakwell debacle, Cameron got his foot in where it was needed against a robust Cardiff midfield, but his first touch let him down at times.

Tom Carroll: 6

Some of Carroll’s passing – like the slick reverse ball that played Albert Adomah in for the build-up to Chair’s goal – was excellent, but he desperately needs to find more consistency.

Ilias Chair: 8

Chair ran the Cardiff defence ragged in the first half, opening the scoring with a volley before his skill on the ball set up the second for Kane. However, he might have done better – and killed Cardiff off – with a close-range effort just before half-time.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7

After a quiet start, Osayi-Samuel looked more influential as the game progressed, initiating the counter-attack that led to Rangers’ second goal and also setting up a good chance for Chair.

Albert Adomah: 6

Having squandered an early chance, attempting to dink his finish over Alex Smithies, the winger then supplied the cross for Chair to put Rangers ahead, making way for Chris Willock in the final half-hour.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

While he showed plenty of appetite for the aerial battle with Cardiff’s centre-backs, Dykes rarely got the better of them – although his challenge in injury time led to Ball’s dramatic winner.

Chris Willock: 6

Brought on to replace Adomah, Willock made a greater contribution to Rangers’ defensive effort than their attack, putting in the yards along with a couple of robust tackles.

Dominic Ball: 7

Replacing Chair with 10 minutes left, Ball’s mandate was to protect QPR’s lead – but instead he ended up regaining it with an astounding left-footed rocket into the roof of the net.

See also: Warburton savours dramatic QPR win







