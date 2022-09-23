QPR looking at ex-Liverpool youngster Dixon-Bonner

QPR are giving a trial to former Liverpool youngster Elijah Dixon-Bonner.

He is playing for Rangers’ Under-21 side against Colchester at Loftus Road this afternoon alongside the returning Jake Clarke-Salter and Luke Amos, who are making their way back from injury.

The 21-year-old midfielder was released by Liverpool at the end of last season, having moved from Arsenal as a teenager. He played under QPR head coach Mick Beale at Anfield.

First-team squad members Sinclair Armsatrong, George Thomas and Conor Masterson also feature against the U’s in a strong line-up.

QPR: Mahoney, Drewe, Gubbins, Clarke-Salter, Aoraha, Masterson, Thomas, Amos, Shodipo, Armstrong, Dixon-Bonner.

Subs: Rendall, Halwax, Pedder, Lloyd, Pitbaldo.















