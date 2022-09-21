QPR’s Dykes scores twice in Scotland win

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes ended his barren run in front of goal as Scotland beat Ukraine 3-0 in their Nations League game at Hampden Park.

Dykes, who has found the net just once in 22 appearances for his club, found the net twice after coming on as a 70th-minute substitute after skipper John McGinn had put Steve Clarke’s side in front midway through the second half.







Dykes made it 2-0 when he headed home a Ryan Fraser corner and nodded home his second in almost identical fashion when he rose above the Ukrainian defence to find the net from the Newcastle winger’s pinpoint cross.

Brentford’s Aaron Hickey also came on as a substitute.

Scotland will face the Republic of Ireland in Glasgow on Saturday.















