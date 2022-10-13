QPR confirm signing of midfielder Dixon-Bonner

QPR have confirmed the signing of former Liverpool youngster Elijah Dixon-Bonner.

The midfielder, 21, was on trial and the club recently decided to give him a contract until the end of the season.

He is regarded by Rangers as a similar type of player to Luke Amos and a potentially useful option to have in the squad.







He is well known to QPR head coach Mick Beale, who previously worked at Liverpool.

Dixon-Bonner was released at the end of last season, having moved to Anfield from Arsenal as a teenager.

Meanwhile, Ethan Laird is “touch and go” for Rangers’ game at Luton on Saturday but Taylor Richards and Sinclair Armstrong are back in the squad.















