Ferdinand: QPR discussing new Willock deal

Les Ferdinand has told QPR fans he hopes Chris Willock will sign a new contract at Loftus Road.

Willock’ current deal is due to expire next summer, although the club hold an option to extend it by a year.

Rangers director of football Ferdinand was asked at a fans forum on Thursday evening whether there were attempts being made to tie Willock to a longer-term contract.







Ferdinand replied: “We’re in the midst of talking to people at the moment and seeing where we can go with it.

“It’s a financial situation. I understand the boys are happy here, so now’s a good time. We’re speaking at the moment and hopefully we can speak the numbers that make them happy to sign and stay.”

Meanwhile, Ethan Laird is “touch and go” for Saturday’s game at Luton, according to R’s boss Mick Beale.







