Cifuentes frustrated but insists QPR are improving

Marti Cifuentes was encouraged by QPR’s display at Norwich but admitted they need to start backing up performances with points.

Hwang Ui-Jo’s first-half goal earned the Canaries a 1-0 win at Carrow Road and despite Rangers dominating for long spells in the second period they were unable to score – and Sam Field missed a glorious chance in stoppage time.

Despite the improved showings since Cifuentes replaced Gareth Ainsworth as boss, second-from-bottom Rangers remain six points from safety.







“I am disappointed because it is about winning football games and we didn’t get anything today,” Cifuentes said.

“The feeling is quite empty. We did some good things, not a lot, but in my eyes perhaps the best performance since I have been here.

“We were well organised on the ball and out of possession. We were able to adjust to things in the game and in the last 20 minutes we played a different formation and exerted some real pressure.

“That is positive, you look at the stats we had more shots on target than them. But still, we lost the game and the important stat is the final score.

“I am not happy about that but I need to look forward. I know when a new manager comes in people expect really easy changes in terms of the results.

“I have seen improvements in each game but now we need to convert these in to good results.”

Norwich’s winner was scored via a simple ball over the top that caught out Jimmy Dunne.

The hosts created little else of note apart from a looping shot that was cleared off the line by Steve Cook early in the first half.

“Apart from that we were defensively very strong,” Cifuentes said.

“They didn’t create so much. We had a lot of chances in the final third, around the box to create a goal but we need more sharpness in the final third.”







