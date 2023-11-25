Norwich v QPR player ratings

QPR lost 1-0 to Norwich at Carrow Road and remain second bottom of the Championship. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Asmir Begovic: 6

Beaten easily for Norwich’s opener by the onrushing Ui-Jo Hwang and lucky not to be caught out by Jack Stacey’s floated volley that went over his head but was cleared off the line by Steve Cook. A spectator for much of the second half.









Osman Kakay: 7

Steady presence at right-back and linked well with Chris Willock. Dealt with the tricky Onel Hernandez comfortably and had a decent first – effort saved by George Long. Taken off 10 minutes from time.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Never looked comfortable in the first half and was badly exposed for Norwich’s opener when he was beaten far too easily by a simple ball over the top. Much improved in the second half as Rangers largely dominated.

Steve Cook: 8

Arguably his best performance for QPR. Strong in the air, led the back line well and made a remarkable goal-line clearance to keep out Stacey’s effort.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Another good game. Made a vital interception to snuff out a Norwich attack and went close to scoring with a shot from the edge of the box that went just wide. Linked up well with Ilias Chair on more than one occasion. Corner-taking needs to improve though.

Sam Field: 6

Should have won Rangers a deserved point in injury time when teed up by Dunne’s low cross that deceived the Norwich defence, but he could only side-footed wide. Otherwise was his usual efficient self.

Jack Colback: 6

Picked up a silly booking for dissent but did well overall. Good on the ball and broke up play effectively.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 7

A second encouraging start. Was heavily involved in QPR’s good early play going forward and showed some nice link-ups with Willock from his role on the right of midfield three. Tired in the second half and was replaced.

Ilias Chair: 7

Played like a man on a mission to score and sometimes that was to his detriment as he chose the wrong option to shoot on more than one occasion when others were well placed. A constant threat to Norwich and almost helped set up a late equaliser for Field with an audacious back-heel to Dunne – but like Paal his corners were poor.

Chris Willock: 7

Showed some good signs of returning to his best form. Ran hard and looked to be enjoying himself on the right of a front three.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Injured his Achilles in the second half after being taken out from behind by Shane Duffy. Showed some good hold-up play to set up two attacks, but was utterly anonymous as an attacking threat.

Sinclair Armstrong: 6

Ran hard and was evidently told by boss Marti Cifuentes to channel his aggression into making runs off the ball instead of fighting to win it from centre-halves. His pace was a threat but nothing really fell to him in a 25-minute cameo.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Booed mercilessly by the home crowd due to his Ipswich connections. Lucky to only see yellow card from a reckless challenge on Dimitris Giannoulis. Made was excellent driving run from midfield after coming on in the second half.







