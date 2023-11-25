QPR’s woes continue with first defeat under Cifuentes

Norwich 1 QPR 0 21' Hwang

QPR suffered their first defeat under new boss Martí Cifuentes and remain second from bottom of the Championship table.

Hwang Ui-jo’s first-half goal was enough to secure the points for Norwich, who had lost their previous three home matches.

Rangers were caught out by Gabriel Sara’s ball over the top and Hwang slotted past keeper Asmir Begovic.







Earlier, Steve Cook prevented the visitors going behind by superbly heading Jack Stacey’s lob off the line.

Rangers, now without a win in 12 matches, had plenty of possession and played some excellent football, but struggled to create clear-cut opportunities.

However, Sam Field missed a great chance to score a late equaliser when he shot wide after being set up by Jimmy Dunne.

QPR: Begovic, Kakay (Drewe 81), Cook, Dunne, Paal; Colback, Field, Dixon-Bonner (Dozzell 63), Chair, Willock (Kelman 82), Dykes (Armstrong 63).

Subs not used: Archer, Clarke-Salter, Larkeche, Richards, Duke-McKenna.







