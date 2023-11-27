QPR duo passed fit for Stoke game

Lyndon Dykes and Reggie Cannon have both been passed fit for QPR’s home match against Stoke City.

Dykes went off during the defeat at Norwich on Saturday after picking up a knock.

But the striker trained on Monday and is “totally fine” according to R’s boss Marti Cifuentes.







Defender Cannon missed the goalless draw against Bristol City prior to the international break and also sat out the Norwich game, but will be available on Tuesday.

Cifuentes confirmed: “He’s in the squad. It would have been risky to play him on Saturday but he is fine and is in the squad.”

Rangers, one off the bottom of the Championship, will be looking for their first win in 13 matches and only their second at home since October last year.







